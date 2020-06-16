All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5626 38th Ave SW
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

5626 38th Ave SW

5626 38th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5626 38th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in West Seattle - (Please view our video tour prior to scheduling: https://youtube/HXBaFvV1CBs)
Well maintained single family home located 1 block from Fairmont elementary and playground field. The main floor consists of living room with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and SS appliances spacious, bedroom, and updated full bathroom. Upstairs has two bedrooms (1 is small and would suite well as office space). Downstairs you will find your den, half bathroom, laundry room and access to attached garage. Live close to I-5 entrance and West Seattle Junction.
Tenant pays all utilities. This house has a very spacious 3 tier backyard (tenant is responsible for yard maintenance) First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Deposit is $1500 Dog ok on cbc basis and $500 pet deposit. (1 pet MAX) $45 application fee.

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/885830907c/5626-38th-ave-sw-seattle-wa-98126
Questions: Call Ivvonne 206-577-0596

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4307962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

