Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage pet friendly

Single Family Home in West Seattle - (Please view our video tour prior to scheduling: https://youtube/HXBaFvV1CBs)

Well maintained single family home located 1 block from Fairmont elementary and playground field. The main floor consists of living room with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and SS appliances spacious, bedroom, and updated full bathroom. Upstairs has two bedrooms (1 is small and would suite well as office space). Downstairs you will find your den, half bathroom, laundry room and access to attached garage. Live close to I-5 entrance and West Seattle Junction.

Tenant pays all utilities. This house has a very spacious 3 tier backyard (tenant is responsible for yard maintenance) First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Deposit is $1500 Dog ok on cbc basis and $500 pet deposit. (1 pet MAX) $45 application fee.



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/885830907c/5626-38th-ave-sw-seattle-wa-98126

Questions: Call Ivvonne 206-577-0596



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



No Cats Allowed



