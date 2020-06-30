All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5623 44th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5623 44th Ave SW
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

5623 44th Ave SW

5623 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5623 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Garage and Hot Tub in West Seattle - Property Id: 159843

A short walking distance to the Alaska Junction with a year round Sunday Farmers Market, and 1 block from the C-Line Rapid Ride bus for your downtown commute. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Gas appliances, low maintenance pet friendly turf in the backyard with a deck and Hot Tub for entertaining. 4 off street parking spaces and a split garage - each garage measures approximately 12.5 feet by 26 feet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159843p
Property Id 159843

(RLNE5178634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 44th Ave SW have any available units?
5623 44th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5623 44th Ave SW have?
Some of 5623 44th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 44th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5623 44th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 44th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5623 44th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 5623 44th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5623 44th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5623 44th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5623 44th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 44th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5623 44th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5623 44th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5623 44th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 44th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5623 44th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University