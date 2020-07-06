Amenities

5609 17th Ave SW Available 01/20/20 Pristinely Remodeled Rambler in West Seattle! - Come and see this FULLY REMODELED 3 Bed, 2 Bath West Seattle rambler! Enjoy bbq's with friends on the huge deck, or just take in some serenity in the flat fully fenced back yard. Granite counter tops throughout, new tile flooring, new kitchen and new bathrooms, new vinyl windows, premium paint inside and out, new carpet, all stainless steel appliances are new and stay with the home, newer roof, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, separate laundry/utility room! Storage shed equipped with lawn mower & tools for your use. Attached 2 car garage. Minutes to S Seattle College, 12 minutes to downtown Seattle, 9 min. to Junction. Near bus lines.



Small dogs accepted on a case by case basis. Sorry, no cats please.



