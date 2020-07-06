All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

5609 17th Ave SW

5609 17th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5609 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
5609 17th Ave SW Available 01/20/20 Pristinely Remodeled Rambler in West Seattle! - Come and see this FULLY REMODELED 3 Bed, 2 Bath West Seattle rambler! Enjoy bbq's with friends on the huge deck, or just take in some serenity in the flat fully fenced back yard. Granite counter tops throughout, new tile flooring, new kitchen and new bathrooms, new vinyl windows, premium paint inside and out, new carpet, all stainless steel appliances are new and stay with the home, newer roof, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, separate laundry/utility room! Storage shed equipped with lawn mower & tools for your use. Attached 2 car garage. Minutes to S Seattle College, 12 minutes to downtown Seattle, 9 min. to Junction. Near bus lines.

Small dogs accepted on a case by case basis. Sorry, no cats please.

#855

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4338267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 17th Ave SW have any available units?
5609 17th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 17th Ave SW have?
Some of 5609 17th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 17th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5609 17th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 17th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 17th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 5609 17th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5609 17th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5609 17th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 17th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 17th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5609 17th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5609 17th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5609 17th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 17th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 17th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

