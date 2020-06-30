All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

5609 11th Ave NW

5609 11th Avenue Northwest · (206) 551-9589
Location

5609 11th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5609 11th Ave NW · Avail. Jul 18

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5609 11th Ave NW Available 07/18/20 Ballard Home - Available July 18th - This charming home, close to the heart of Ballard, features hardwood floors, living room with gas fireplace and built-ins, and attached one-car garage. Kitchen includes an island for eating or extra counter space for cooking. Powder room. Deck and patio for BBQs and outdoor dining. Upper level master suite offers large windows with territorial views and full bath with double sink vanity. Two additional smaller bedrooms on the lower level and a full bath. Washer and dryer. Small dog (under 25 lbs) or cat okay with a refundable pet deposit. No larger dogs, please. Enjoy easy access to Rapid Ride, bus lines, shopping, restaurants, Market Street, and Downtown Seattle. Sorry, no smoking.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #ballardforlease #ballardrentals

(RLNE5357044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 11th Ave NW have any available units?
5609 11th Ave NW has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 11th Ave NW have?
Some of 5609 11th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 11th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5609 11th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 11th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 11th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5609 11th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5609 11th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5609 11th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5609 11th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 11th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5609 11th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5609 11th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5609 11th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 11th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 11th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
