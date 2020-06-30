5571 Kenwood PL N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous 3BR/2BA Green Lake Home! - Super Location & Fabulous 3BR/2BA home! New paint through-out with gorgeous hardwood floors through main floor. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on main floor, stairs lead you up to a private loft like 3rd bedroom. Downstairs is complete with full bath, large family room, full laundry room, storage and entry to 1 car garage. Wonderful private backyard. Convenient to Green Lake, shops, restaurants and coffee! 12 month lease; $2,800 deposit; No Smoking; Pets case by case with extra deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. $10.00 of monthly rent is applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



