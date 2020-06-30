All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

5571 Kenwood PL N

5571 Kenwood Place North · No Longer Available
Location

5571 Kenwood Place North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous 3BR/2BA Green Lake Home! - Super Location & Fabulous 3BR/2BA home! New paint through-out with gorgeous hardwood floors through main floor. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on main floor, stairs lead you up to a private loft like 3rd bedroom. Downstairs is complete with full bath, large family room, full laundry room, storage and entry to 1 car garage. Wonderful private backyard. Convenient to Green Lake, shops, restaurants and coffee! 12 month lease; $2,800 deposit; No Smoking; Pets case by case with extra deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. $10.00 of monthly rent is applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5615318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5571 Kenwood PL N have any available units?
5571 Kenwood PL N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5571 Kenwood PL N have?
Some of 5571 Kenwood PL N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5571 Kenwood PL N currently offering any rent specials?
5571 Kenwood PL N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5571 Kenwood PL N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5571 Kenwood PL N is pet friendly.
Does 5571 Kenwood PL N offer parking?
Yes, 5571 Kenwood PL N offers parking.
Does 5571 Kenwood PL N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5571 Kenwood PL N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5571 Kenwood PL N have a pool?
No, 5571 Kenwood PL N does not have a pool.
Does 5571 Kenwood PL N have accessible units?
No, 5571 Kenwood PL N does not have accessible units.
Does 5571 Kenwood PL N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5571 Kenwood PL N does not have units with dishwashers.

