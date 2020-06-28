5570 S Juniper St

Amenities

This newly remodeled 4 Bedroom home with 3 baths has two kitchens and a fully fenced yard AND a mother-in-law detached unit in back! Room for the whole family! 3 Kitchens in all 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Close to the freeways but on a quite street. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $3400.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.