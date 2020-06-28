All apartments in Seattle
5570 S Juniper St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:44 PM

5570 S Juniper St

5570 South Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Location

5570 South Juniper Street, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier View

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This newly remodeled 4 Bedroom home with 3 baths has two kitchens and a fully fenced yard AND a mother-in-law detached unit in back! Room for the whole family! 3 Kitchens in all 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Close to the freeways but on a quite street. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $3400.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5570 S Juniper St have any available units?
5570 S Juniper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5570 S Juniper St currently offering any rent specials?
5570 S Juniper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5570 S Juniper St pet-friendly?
No, 5570 S Juniper St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5570 S Juniper St offer parking?
No, 5570 S Juniper St does not offer parking.
Does 5570 S Juniper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5570 S Juniper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5570 S Juniper St have a pool?
Yes, 5570 S Juniper St has a pool.
Does 5570 S Juniper St have accessible units?
No, 5570 S Juniper St does not have accessible units.
Does 5570 S Juniper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5570 S Juniper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5570 S Juniper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5570 S Juniper St does not have units with air conditioning.
