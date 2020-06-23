All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5558 15th AVE S

5558 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5558 15th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5558 15th AVE S Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BED, 3.5 BATH LUXURY HOME IN SEATTLE FOR RENT! - **$2895/month rent plus utilities; Available June 2020**
**4 bed, 3.5 bath, Garage, 2000 SF**
**Pets are considered on a case by case basis; 12-24 month lease considered**
**First months rent ($2895) and Deposit ($2895) due upon move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom living space. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. House is in perfect condition with no problems. Perfect for larger or growing families as there is a room for everyone! High ceilings and lots of windows provide great natural light. Home has hard wood floors and carpet that are in great condition. Newer Paint continues the Luxury feel. Electric/Gas Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the living space. Open Kitchen and Living Room provide one giant Great Room. Kitchen has all the bells and whistles including newer countertops, SS Appliances, and beautiful wood cabinets. Attached Garage with internal unit entrance as well as many shelving and storage areas. New LG front load washer and dryer is in a very nice laundry area with ample shelving and storage.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood. Right between Beacon Hill and Georgetown areas. Easy I-5 access for a quick commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, and the Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Seattle Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. This includes:
-Maple Elementary
-Mercer Middle School
-Cleveland High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and points of interest nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington and Puget Sound access very close; Seward Park; Genesee Park; Kubota Garden
-West Seattle Golf Course, Jefferson Golf Course, Rainier Golf and Country Club
-VA Medical Center and Surgeons; Costco; Boeing & Museum of Flight; Uwajimaya; Cash & Carry

This home has everything you could want and more! No work needs to be done. Email or call for more information and a tour. This immaculate home will go fast so call, or email Dustin today!

(RLNE1844294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5558 15th AVE S have any available units?
5558 15th AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5558 15th AVE S have?
Some of 5558 15th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5558 15th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
5558 15th AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5558 15th AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5558 15th AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 5558 15th AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 5558 15th AVE S offers parking.
Does 5558 15th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5558 15th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5558 15th AVE S have a pool?
No, 5558 15th AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 5558 15th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 5558 15th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5558 15th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5558 15th AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
