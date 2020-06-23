Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5558 15th AVE S Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BED, 3.5 BATH LUXURY HOME IN SEATTLE FOR RENT! - **$2895/month rent plus utilities; Available June 2020**

**4 bed, 3.5 bath, Garage, 2000 SF**

**Pets are considered on a case by case basis; 12-24 month lease considered**

**First months rent ($2895) and Deposit ($2895) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom living space. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. House is in perfect condition with no problems. Perfect for larger or growing families as there is a room for everyone! High ceilings and lots of windows provide great natural light. Home has hard wood floors and carpet that are in great condition. Newer Paint continues the Luxury feel. Electric/Gas Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the living space. Open Kitchen and Living Room provide one giant Great Room. Kitchen has all the bells and whistles including newer countertops, SS Appliances, and beautiful wood cabinets. Attached Garage with internal unit entrance as well as many shelving and storage areas. New LG front load washer and dryer is in a very nice laundry area with ample shelving and storage.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood. Right between Beacon Hill and Georgetown areas. Easy I-5 access for a quick commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, and the Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Seattle Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. This includes:

-Maple Elementary

-Mercer Middle School

-Cleveland High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and points of interest nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Puget Sound access very close; Seward Park; Genesee Park; Kubota Garden

-West Seattle Golf Course, Jefferson Golf Course, Rainier Golf and Country Club

-VA Medical Center and Surgeons; Costco; Boeing & Museum of Flight; Uwajimaya; Cash & Carry



This home has everything you could want and more! No work needs to be done. Email or call for more information and a tour. This immaculate home will go fast so call, or email Dustin today!



