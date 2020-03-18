All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5532 35th Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5532 35th Avenue NE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

5532 35th Avenue NE

5532 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5532 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bryant Home - Available Now - Absolutely charming 3 bedroom home in the highly desirable Bryant neighborhood. Period details include a beamed ceiling in the living room with a delightful fireplace and hearth, mahogany inlaid hardwood floors, and built-ins. 2 sizable bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level of the home. A 3rd bedroom and bathroom in the basement. Also in the basement level is a large light-filled rec room, laundry room and storage room. One car garage with room in the driveway for a second car. Territorial and mountain view deck off the dining room, also overlooking the large fenced back yard.
Excellent access to all major bus routes, UW light rail station, the Microsoft Connector, Amazon campus, downtown Seattle and the Burke Gilman Trail. Just minutes from University of Washington and Childrens Hospital; convenient to University Village shopping center and great public and private schools! Cat or small dog with pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this sweet home, please contact Lisa Russell at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

#AvenueOneResidential #SeattleRentals #BryantRentals #Amazon/SLU #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital #MicrosoftConnector

(RLNE5142247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 35th Avenue NE have any available units?
5532 35th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 35th Avenue NE have?
Some of 5532 35th Avenue NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 35th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
5532 35th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 35th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 35th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 5532 35th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 5532 35th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 5532 35th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 35th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 35th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 5532 35th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 5532 35th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 5532 35th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 35th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 35th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University