5532 35th Avenue NE

Bryant Home - Available Now - Absolutely charming 3 bedroom home in the highly desirable Bryant neighborhood. Period details include a beamed ceiling in the living room with a delightful fireplace and hearth, mahogany inlaid hardwood floors, and built-ins. 2 sizable bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level of the home. A 3rd bedroom and bathroom in the basement. Also in the basement level is a large light-filled rec room, laundry room and storage room. One car garage with room in the driveway for a second car. Territorial and mountain view deck off the dining room, also overlooking the large fenced back yard.

Excellent access to all major bus routes, UW light rail station, the Microsoft Connector, Amazon campus, downtown Seattle and the Burke Gilman Trail. Just minutes from University of Washington and Childrens Hospital; convenient to University Village shopping center and great public and private schools! Cat or small dog with pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



