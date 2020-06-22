5341 Southwest Admiral Way

Amenities

A stunning example of warm, classic Craftsman architecture combined with spectacular views and great location! Perched above Alki Beach, this jewel offers endless ocean, mountain, and sunset views.



Step through the iconic orange door, and be transported to a kinder, gentler era. Designed for elegant comfort, this beautiful home has been impeccably maintained and updated to include all the modern conveniences while still retaining the charm and character of the Craftsman style. Surrounded by gorgeous gardens, meandering paths and mature landscaping, this private oasis home is the perfect urban retreat.



Welcome friends and family through the bright, airy sunporch into your sanctuary. Indulge your inner chef in the spacious, well-appointed cook’s kitchen, and treat guests to your masterpiece feasts in the formal dining room. Gather around the classic living room fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. A conveniently located backyard patio makes the perfect spot for meal-time grilling and taking in some star-gazing.



An abundance of custom built-ins provide storage on every level, marrying convenience with Craftsman style. Upstairs, vaulted ceilings lend a spacious feel, and the gorgeous open family room area includes a wall of windows with French doors opening to the top floor deck – a perfect spot for morning coffee and watching the Puget Sound Ferries!



A stroll through Schmitz Preserve Park leads you to the beach at Alki, and a host of trendy dining and shopping options. Head the other way, and you’re only minutes from the bustling North Admiral district, offering dining, shopping, and entertainment amenities. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry-free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 2,988 sf of elegant comfort!

• Amazing Panoramic Sound and Mountain views!

• Gleaming hardwoods and rich tile throughout

• Classic designer touches throughout

• Timeless Pacific Northwest color palette

• Tons of Large windows and French doors for plenty of natural light

• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Bright, sunny sunporch entry

• Large cook’s kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet/shelf space

• Butcher block counters and glass tile backsplash

• Stainless-steel appliances including fabulous Chef’s gas range

• Vented range hood adds a fun, light industrial element to kitchen space

• Large living area w/ custom built-ins and cozy fireplace

• Formal dining room

• Two bright, spacious bedrooms on main level

• Custom tile-wrapped full bath on main w/ trendy vessel sink

• Large vaulted-ceiling family space upstairs w/ French doors to top deck

• Two additional top floor bedrooms and fresh, tile-wrapped ¾ bath with skylight

• Fully finished daylight basement w/ beautiful wood finishes

• Large downstairs rec room

• Lower level includes ¾ bath w/ rain shower and mud room w/ sink

• Separate utility room w/ full size front-loading washer/dryer, and shop area

• Detached 1-car garage

• Gorgeous garden landscaping w/year-round yard maintenance included



Pets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit. Terms Negotiable..



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.