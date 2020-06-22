All apartments in Seattle
5341 Southwest Admiral Way
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:26 PM

5341 Southwest Admiral Way

5341 Southwest Admiral Way · (206) 429-4583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5341 Southwest Admiral Way, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2988 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A stunning example of warm, classic Craftsman architecture combined with spectacular views and great location! Perched above Alki Beach, this jewel offers endless ocean, mountain, and sunset views.

Step through the iconic orange door, and be transported to a kinder, gentler era. Designed for elegant comfort, this beautiful home has been impeccably maintained and updated to include all the modern conveniences while still retaining the charm and character of the Craftsman style. Surrounded by gorgeous gardens, meandering paths and mature landscaping, this private oasis home is the perfect urban retreat.

Welcome friends and family through the bright, airy sunporch into your sanctuary. Indulge your inner chef in the spacious, well-appointed cook’s kitchen, and treat guests to your masterpiece feasts in the formal dining room. Gather around the classic living room fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. A conveniently located backyard patio makes the perfect spot for meal-time grilling and taking in some star-gazing.

An abundance of custom built-ins provide storage on every level, marrying convenience with Craftsman style. Upstairs, vaulted ceilings lend a spacious feel, and the gorgeous open family room area includes a wall of windows with French doors opening to the top floor deck – a perfect spot for morning coffee and watching the Puget Sound Ferries!

A stroll through Schmitz Preserve Park leads you to the beach at Alki, and a host of trendy dining and shopping options. Head the other way, and you’re only minutes from the bustling North Admiral district, offering dining, shopping, and entertainment amenities. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 2,988 sf of elegant comfort!
• Amazing Panoramic Sound and Mountain views!
• Gleaming hardwoods and rich tile throughout
• Classic designer touches throughout
• Timeless Pacific Northwest color palette
• Tons of Large windows and French doors for plenty of natural light
• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Bright, sunny sunporch entry
• Large cook’s kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet/shelf space
• Butcher block counters and glass tile backsplash
• Stainless-steel appliances including fabulous Chef’s gas range
• Vented range hood adds a fun, light industrial element to kitchen space
• Large living area w/ custom built-ins and cozy fireplace
• Formal dining room
• Two bright, spacious bedrooms on main level
• Custom tile-wrapped full bath on main w/ trendy vessel sink
• Large vaulted-ceiling family space upstairs w/ French doors to top deck
• Two additional top floor bedrooms and fresh, tile-wrapped ¾ bath with skylight
• Fully finished daylight basement w/ beautiful wood finishes
• Large downstairs rec room
• Lower level includes ¾ bath w/ rain shower and mud room w/ sink
• Separate utility room w/ full size front-loading washer/dryer, and shop area
• Detached 1-car garage
• Gorgeous garden landscaping w/year-round yard maintenance included

Pets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit. Terms Negotiable..

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Southwest Admiral Way have any available units?
5341 Southwest Admiral Way has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 Southwest Admiral Way have?
Some of 5341 Southwest Admiral Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 Southwest Admiral Way currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Southwest Admiral Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Southwest Admiral Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 Southwest Admiral Way is pet friendly.
Does 5341 Southwest Admiral Way offer parking?
Yes, 5341 Southwest Admiral Way does offer parking.
Does 5341 Southwest Admiral Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5341 Southwest Admiral Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Southwest Admiral Way have a pool?
No, 5341 Southwest Admiral Way does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Southwest Admiral Way have accessible units?
No, 5341 Southwest Admiral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Southwest Admiral Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5341 Southwest Admiral Way does not have units with dishwashers.
