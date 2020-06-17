All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5336 8th Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5336 8th Avenue Northeast
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

5336 8th Avenue Northeast

5336 8th Avenue Northeast · (415) 731-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5336 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 3 Bath · 3050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER 2020 VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!!! PLEASE EMAIL TO VIEW. **WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE BUT DUE TO THE CURRENT STATE OF HEALTH EMERGENCY, WE MUST CANCEL ALL OPEN HOUSES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.** 5336 8th Ave NE is a 3,240 square foot house sits on a 4,440 square foot lot and features 8 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Great location, close/walking distance to stores, groceries, restaurants, coffee shops, buses, and easy access to the freeway. Close to University of Washington and Cowen Park + Ravenna Boulevard Park. All appliances provided. First/last/deposit ($6000), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available September 2020. One year lease required. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant. *We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 8th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
5336 8th Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5336 8th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5336 8th Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 8th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5336 8th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5336 8th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 5336 8th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 5336 8th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336 8th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 8th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 5336 8th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5336 8th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5336 8th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 8th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5336 8th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5336 8th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5336 8th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5336 8th Avenue Northeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Starlight
915 Cherry Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity