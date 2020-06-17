5336 8th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER 2020 VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!!! PLEASE EMAIL TO VIEW. **WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE BUT DUE TO THE CURRENT STATE OF HEALTH EMERGENCY, WE MUST CANCEL ALL OPEN HOUSES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.** 5336 8th Ave NE is a 3,240 square foot house sits on a 4,440 square foot lot and features 8 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Great location, close/walking distance to stores, groceries, restaurants, coffee shops, buses, and easy access to the freeway. Close to University of Washington and Cowen Park + Ravenna Boulevard Park. All appliances provided. First/last/deposit ($6000), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available September 2020. One year lease required. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant. *We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*