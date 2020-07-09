All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5240 20th Ave Ne

5240 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5240 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, newly remodeled unit with old world charm. Large, bright apartment available in a completely remodeled, pet-friendly, 3-unit apartment building in Ravenna. This main floor home features a brand new kitchen with new appliances, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, balcony, new floors, new windows, new bathroom with tiled walk in shower, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of closet and storage space. Be the first to live here!

Water, Sewer, and Garbage is $80/mo + $50/mo for each additional adult.
Pets welcome.

Take the virtual tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WYwWYDerDJ3&mls=1

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 20th Ave Ne have any available units?
5240 20th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5240 20th Ave Ne have?
Some of 5240 20th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 20th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
5240 20th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 20th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 5240 20th Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 5240 20th Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 5240 20th Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 5240 20th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5240 20th Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 20th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 5240 20th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 5240 20th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 5240 20th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 20th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5240 20th Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
