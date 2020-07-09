5240 20th Ave Ne

Amenities
Gorgeous, newly remodeled unit with old world charm. Large, bright apartment available in a completely remodeled, pet-friendly, 3-unit apartment building in Ravenna. This main floor home features a brand new kitchen with new appliances, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, balcony, new floors, new windows, new bathroom with tiled walk in shower, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of closet and storage space. Be the first to live here!
Water, Sewer, and Garbage is $80/mo + $50/mo for each additional adult.
Pets welcome.
Take the virtual tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WYwWYDerDJ3&mls=1