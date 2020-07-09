All apartments in Seattle
September 5 2019

5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2

5236 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5236 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy studio cottage in the back of a main house in University District!
Great location, close to I-5 and buses to UW.
Street parking is easy to find and it's free.
Little warning: commercial zone, some tolerance for noise is expected

Deposit required ($900). No smoking, no pets. Parking not included. Tenants pay electricity and gas and $50 for w/s/g per resident, per month. Available September 10th (9/10/2019). * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity
**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 have any available units?
5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 offers parking.
Does 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 have a pool?
No, 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

