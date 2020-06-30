5226 12th Ave NE

Amenities
3Bd Seattle Townhouse - This sleek and modern detached home gives you the perfect Seattle location youve been dreaming of. Nestled right in the highly-desirable University District, youll enjoy easy access to downtown Seattle and all the amenities you could want. Only the highest- end finishes fill this modern stunner from the designer flooring to the spa-like bathrooms and unbeatable chefs kitchen. The open-concept entertainment space is perfect for hosting friends and family, or take the party to your private rooftop patio to soak up the fresh air and skyline views.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Availability: Now
#5016 rent253.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5317657)