All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5226 12th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5226 12th Ave NE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

5226 12th Ave NE

5226 12th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5226 12th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
new construction
3Bd Seattle Townhouse - This sleek and modern detached home gives you the perfect Seattle location youve been dreaming of. Nestled right in the highly-desirable University District, youll enjoy easy access to downtown Seattle and all the amenities you could want. Only the highest- end finishes fill this modern stunner from the designer flooring to the spa-like bathrooms and unbeatable chefs kitchen. The open-concept entertainment space is perfect for hosting friends and family, or take the party to your private rooftop patio to soak up the fresh air and skyline views.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Availability: Now

#5016 rent253.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5317657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 12th Ave NE have any available units?
5226 12th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 12th Ave NE have?
Some of 5226 12th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 12th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5226 12th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 12th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5226 12th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5226 12th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5226 12th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5226 12th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 12th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 12th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5226 12th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5226 12th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5226 12th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 12th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 12th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University