Seattle, WA
5215 38th Ave SW
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

5215 38th Ave SW

5215 38th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5215 38th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Located near the West Seattle Junction on a dead-end street 1/2 block to Fairmount Park. Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in a small 4-unit building. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz countertops, and breakfast nook. Freshly painted and newer flooring, lighting and window coverings throughout. Large living room with big windows. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Located on a dead-end street 1/2 block to a large park. No smoking/no pets. Tenant to pay utility fee in addition to rent.

Terms: 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 38th Ave SW have any available units?
5215 38th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 38th Ave SW have?
Some of 5215 38th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 38th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5215 38th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 38th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 5215 38th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5215 38th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5215 38th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5215 38th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 38th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 38th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5215 38th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5215 38th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5215 38th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 38th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 38th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
