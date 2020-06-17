5215 38th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Located near the West Seattle Junction on a dead-end street 1/2 block to Fairmount Park. Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in a small 4-unit building. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz countertops, and breakfast nook. Freshly painted and newer flooring, lighting and window coverings throughout. Large living room with big windows. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Located on a dead-end street 1/2 block to a large park. No smoking/no pets. Tenant to pay utility fee in addition to rent.



Terms: 1 year lease