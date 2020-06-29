515 North 74th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Phinney Ridge Home - Available 10/11! This charming home hosts two bedrooms plus office or den and 1 bathroom. The classic, yet updated kitchen is emphasized with a breakfast nook that leads to the newly refinished and covered deck that looks over the fully fenced backyard. A wood-burning fireplace heats up the spacious living room during Seattle's colder months. Hardwood floors from entry to kitchen.

Washer/Dryer in unfinished, but bright basement. 1 cat okay with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a showing please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA via email netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or phone 206-465-7594.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5168936)