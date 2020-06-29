All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 515 North 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
515 North 74th Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

515 North 74th Street

515 North 74th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

515 North 74th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Phinney Ridge Home - Available 10/11! This charming home hosts two bedrooms plus office or den and 1 bathroom. The classic, yet updated kitchen is emphasized with a breakfast nook that leads to the newly refinished and covered deck that looks over the fully fenced backyard. A wood-burning fireplace heats up the spacious living room during Seattle's colder months. Hardwood floors from entry to kitchen.
Washer/Dryer in unfinished, but bright basement. 1 cat okay with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a showing please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA via email netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or phone 206-465-7594.

#avenueoneresidential #phinneyridgerentals #greenlakerentals #fremontrentals #seattlerentals #seattlerentalhomes

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5168936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 North 74th Street have any available units?
515 North 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 North 74th Street have?
Some of 515 North 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 North 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 North 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 North 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 North 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 North 74th Street offer parking?
No, 515 North 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 515 North 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 North 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 North 74th Street have a pool?
No, 515 North 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 North 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 515 North 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 North 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 North 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University