515 4th Avenue West

CENTRALLY LOCATED HOMEY ELEGANT SPACIOUS LAYOUT - Property Id: 37591



Great Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with big Bay windows at a reasonable price.



Lots of walk-in closets separate walk-through kitchen, separate dining area great floor plan lots of sunlight.



Walk to everything!

This prime neighborhood is a peaceful, tranquil, and serene spot away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle. Easy Access to all major areas of towns and roadways, parks, stores, hangouts, great eateries, hangouts, shops, stores, and more!!



Included with the rent:

Water

Sewer

Garbage

Hot water

Onsite Live Service

Controlled Buzzer Access



Additional Building Amenities

Onsite Laundry

Free Storage

Reserved Parking



CALL MIKE @ (206)-285-3544 or email us to learn more about our apartment availabilities!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37591

Property Id 37591



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5730844)