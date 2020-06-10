All apartments in Seattle
515 4th Avenue West

515 4th Avenue West · (206) 536-4672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 4th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
CENTRALLY LOCATED HOMEY ELEGANT SPACIOUS LAYOUT - Property Id: 37591

Great Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with big Bay windows at a reasonable price.

Lots of walk-in closets separate walk-through kitchen, separate dining area great floor plan lots of sunlight.

Walk to everything!
This prime neighborhood is a peaceful, tranquil, and serene spot away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle. Easy Access to all major areas of towns and roadways, parks, stores, hangouts, great eateries, hangouts, shops, stores, and more!!

Included with the rent:
Water
Sewer
Garbage
Hot water
Onsite Live Service
Controlled Buzzer Access

Additional Building Amenities
Onsite Laundry
Free Storage
Reserved Parking

CALL MIKE @ (206)-285-3544 or email us to learn more about our apartment availabilities!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37591
Property Id 37591

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 4th Avenue West have any available units?
515 4th Avenue West has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 4th Avenue West have?
Some of 515 4th Avenue West's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 4th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
515 4th Avenue West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 4th Avenue West pet-friendly?
No, 515 4th Avenue West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 515 4th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 515 4th Avenue West does offer parking.
Does 515 4th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 4th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 4th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 515 4th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 515 4th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 515 4th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 515 4th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 4th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
