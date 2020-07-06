Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground yoga

5115 South Pearl Street Available 01/25/20 Seward Park Home - Available January 25th! Must See! Elegant and charming 1929 home, light filled, beautifully appointed and remodeled throughout with double paned windows and clear-covered deck that opens into the backyard - perfect for entertaining! Prime location on a quiet residential street, just a short walking distance to Lake Washington & Seward Park. Off-street parking.

Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, disposal, dishwasher, plus ample cupboard and counter space. Elegant cabinets and paper stone counter tops. Area off the kitchen for breakfast nook or office. One bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor. Large downstairs bedroom with its own bathroom, a separate entrance to backyard, and enough room for an additional office (reading, yoga, sitting) area. New washer/dryer and completely updated electrical and plumbing.



Established neighborhood, a few short blocks to Lake Washington. Lakewood Playground and Genesee park are very close. Cafe Vita is around the corner and vibrant Columbia City with great restaurants, including Tutta Bella and Geraldine's Counter and the newly relocated PCC is just a short drive away. Close proximity to the light rail, and only 15 minutes to downtown Seattle. Pet negotiable with additional deposit. No smoking, thank you.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



