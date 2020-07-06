All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

5115 South Pearl Street

5115 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

5115 South Pearl Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
yoga
5115 South Pearl Street Available 01/25/20 Seward Park Home - Available January 25th! Must See! Elegant and charming 1929 home, light filled, beautifully appointed and remodeled throughout with double paned windows and clear-covered deck that opens into the backyard - perfect for entertaining! Prime location on a quiet residential street, just a short walking distance to Lake Washington & Seward Park. Off-street parking.
Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, disposal, dishwasher, plus ample cupboard and counter space. Elegant cabinets and paper stone counter tops. Area off the kitchen for breakfast nook or office. One bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor. Large downstairs bedroom with its own bathroom, a separate entrance to backyard, and enough room for an additional office (reading, yoga, sitting) area. New washer/dryer and completely updated electrical and plumbing.

Established neighborhood, a few short blocks to Lake Washington. Lakewood Playground and Genesee park are very close. Cafe Vita is around the corner and vibrant Columbia City with great restaurants, including Tutta Bella and Geraldine's Counter and the newly relocated PCC is just a short drive away. Close proximity to the light rail, and only 15 minutes to downtown Seattle. Pet negotiable with additional deposit. No smoking, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #sewardparkrentals #lakewashington

(RLNE2661329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 South Pearl Street have any available units?
5115 South Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 South Pearl Street have?
Some of 5115 South Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 South Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
5115 South Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 South Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 South Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 5115 South Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 5115 South Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 5115 South Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 South Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 South Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 5115 South Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 5115 South Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 5115 South Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 South Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 South Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.

