510 27th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this lovely unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths townhouse in Seattle, Washington!



This 1,310-square-foot townhouse located in the friendly Central District neighborhood is bright and airy, especially in the living and dining rooms. It has wide single-hung/picture windows with curtains, and hardwood flooring.



It also has 1 parking spot.



The checkered tiled kitchen has a smooth countertop, lots of cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as gas stove/ range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The comfortable carpeted bedrooms have closets with shelves for more storage space. For climate control, it is equipped with air conditioning and forced-air electric heating. Its clean and tidy carpeted bathroom has a single sink vanity and separate shower/tub partitioned with a shower curtain. There are also an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry needs.



Small pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit/pet (non-refundable).



The townhouses exterior has a yard, a perfect spot for spending some relaxing time with family and friends.



The house's location is complemented with a high walk and bike scores. It is conducive for walking and for biking activities with its mostly flat, paved streets and good bike lanes. 510 27th Avenue is also just approximately a 23-minute walk from the Stcr FHS at the 14th Ave S & S Washington St stop.



Walk Score: 82

Bike Score: 86



Nearby parks: Gerber Park, Powell Barnett Park, and Garfield Playfield.



Nearby Schools:

Garfield High School - 0.22 miles, 7/10

Madrona - 0.5 miles, 5/10

Leschi Elementary School -0 0.41 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

8 - 0.1 miles

3 - 0.1 miles

84 - 0.1 miles

980 - 0.2 miles



Rail lines:

Stcr FHS - 0.9 miles



(RLNE4802125)