All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 510 27th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
510 27th Ave
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

510 27th Ave

510 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

510 27th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this lovely unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths townhouse in Seattle, Washington!

This 1,310-square-foot townhouse located in the friendly Central District neighborhood is bright and airy, especially in the living and dining rooms. It has wide single-hung/picture windows with curtains, and hardwood flooring.

It also has 1 parking spot.

The checkered tiled kitchen has a smooth countertop, lots of cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as gas stove/ range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The comfortable carpeted bedrooms have closets with shelves for more storage space. For climate control, it is equipped with air conditioning and forced-air electric heating. Its clean and tidy carpeted bathroom has a single sink vanity and separate shower/tub partitioned with a shower curtain. There are also an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry needs.

Small pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit/pet (non-refundable).

The townhouses exterior has a yard, a perfect spot for spending some relaxing time with family and friends.

The house's location is complemented with a high walk and bike scores. It is conducive for walking and for biking activities with its mostly flat, paved streets and good bike lanes. 510 27th Avenue is also just approximately a 23-minute walk from the Stcr FHS at the 14th Ave S & S Washington St stop.

Walk Score: 82
Bike Score: 86

Nearby parks: Gerber Park, Powell Barnett Park, and Garfield Playfield.

Nearby Schools:
Garfield High School - 0.22 miles, 7/10
Garfield High School - 0.22 miles, 7/10
Madrona - 0.5 miles, 5/10
Leschi Elementary School -0 0.41 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
8 - 0.1 miles
3 - 0.1 miles
84 - 0.1 miles
980 - 0.2 miles

Rail lines:
Stcr FHS - 0.9 miles

(RLNE4802125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 27th Ave have any available units?
510 27th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 27th Ave have?
Some of 510 27th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
510 27th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 27th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 27th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 510 27th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 510 27th Ave offers parking.
Does 510 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 27th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 27th Ave have a pool?
No, 510 27th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 510 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 510 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 510 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 27th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
Rooster
900 NE 65th St
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University