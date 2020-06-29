5027 Wilson Ave S

Amenities
Gorgeous home in the heart of Seward Park Seattle - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/dNJo6mbRxG4
- Link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/5667d140b3
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Beautiful home in highly desired neighborhood, blocks away from the lake beach
- Hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, granite counter-tops and much more
- Private master suite with a full walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom
- Attached one car garage plus additional off-street and on-street parking
- Spacious fenced back yard offers privacy and tranquility, large balcony allows for outdoor entertainment
- Moments from the Link light rail, easy commute to Seattle, and minutes from freeways
- Walk to Orca Elementary School, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Last month's rent due at move in
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- $45 application fee per adult
- No pets allowed
- No smoking
