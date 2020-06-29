5027 Wilson Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Gorgeous home in the heart of Seward Park Seattle - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/dNJo6mbRxG4

- Link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/5667d140b3

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Beautiful home in highly desired neighborhood, blocks away from the lake beach

- Hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, granite counter-tops and much more

- Private master suite with a full walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom

- Attached one car garage plus additional off-street and on-street parking

- Spacious fenced back yard offers privacy and tranquility, large balcony allows for outdoor entertainment

- Moments from the Link light rail, easy commute to Seattle, and minutes from freeways

- Walk to Orca Elementary School, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks



- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Last month's rent due at move in

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

- $45 application fee per adult

- No pets allowed

- No smoking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5141679)