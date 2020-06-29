All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

5027 Wilson Ave S

5027 Wilson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5027 Wilson Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in the heart of Seward Park Seattle - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/dNJo6mbRxG4
- Link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/5667d140b3
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Beautiful home in highly desired neighborhood, blocks away from the lake beach
- Hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, granite counter-tops and much more
- Private master suite with a full walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom
- Attached one car garage plus additional off-street and on-street parking
- Spacious fenced back yard offers privacy and tranquility, large balcony allows for outdoor entertainment
- Moments from the Link light rail, easy commute to Seattle, and minutes from freeways
- Walk to Orca Elementary School, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Last month's rent due at move in
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- $45 application fee per adult
- No pets allowed
- No smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5141679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Wilson Ave S have any available units?
5027 Wilson Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5027 Wilson Ave S have?
Some of 5027 Wilson Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Wilson Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Wilson Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Wilson Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5027 Wilson Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5027 Wilson Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5027 Wilson Ave S offers parking.
Does 5027 Wilson Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 Wilson Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Wilson Ave S have a pool?
No, 5027 Wilson Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5027 Wilson Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5027 Wilson Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 Wilson Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5027 Wilson Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
