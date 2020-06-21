Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Pristine West Seattle Town Home.



This Home Features Custom Ceramic Tile Entry, Bamboo Hardwood Floors Throughout Home Including Stairs, Builder Grade Custom Lighting, Chefs Kitchen with Slab Granite Counters, Huntwood Soft Pull & Close Cabinets, Ann Sacks Glass Subway Backsplash in Kitchen, Penny Round Tile Wainscoting in Main Floor Bath.



Unit features

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Washer + Dryer

- Electric heating system

- Private patio

- Balcony, Patio

- Garage.



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Pho Aroma, Skylark Cafe & Club, Pearls Tea & Coffee, Buddha Ruksa, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B, Seattle, King, Washington, 98106.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



