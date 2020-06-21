All apartments in Seattle
5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B

5024 Delridge Way Southwest · (833) 367-6963
Location

5024 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Pristine West Seattle Town Home.

This Home Features Custom Ceramic Tile Entry, Bamboo Hardwood Floors Throughout Home Including Stairs, Builder Grade Custom Lighting, Chefs Kitchen with Slab Granite Counters, Huntwood Soft Pull & Close Cabinets, Ann Sacks Glass Subway Backsplash in Kitchen, Penny Round Tile Wainscoting in Main Floor Bath.

Unit features
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Washer + Dryer
- Electric heating system
- Private patio
- Balcony, Patio
- Garage.

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Pho Aroma, Skylark Cafe & Club, Pearls Tea & Coffee, Buddha Ruksa, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B, Seattle, King, Washington, 98106.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

(RLNE5856446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B have any available units?
5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B have?
Some of 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B does offer parking.
Does 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B have a pool?
No, 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 Delridge Way SW Unit B has units with dishwashers.
