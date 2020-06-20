All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020

5004 39th Ave NE

5004 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5004 39th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

5004 39th Ave NE Available 07/03/20 STUNNING TOWNHOUSE WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AND UNIVERSITY VILLAGE! - AVAILABLE JULY 3RD!

Highly sought after location! Hop the Burke Gilman trail to shop at University Village, Metropolitan Market, or straight over to Fremont. Walk to Seattle Children's Hospital or bike to the University of Washington. Private courtyard patio, granite counter-tops, maple cabinets, Jenn-Air gas range, natural wood trim detail and wooden blinds to match all windows. Ash hardwood floors give living room a well-lit and airy appearance. Lower level guest room with attached full bath.

2 full sized bedrooms are located on the top floor. Each room in this home is equipped with a bathroom. The third room is on the bottom floor with it own full bathroom as well. The third room's dimensions are approximately 8.7'x 8.7'.

Neighborhood: Quiet and peaceful location, highly sought after due to proximity to UW, Children's Hospital, Metropolitan Market and University Village. Home to some of Seattle's best restaurants, close to Magnusson park and Mathew's Beach. Elementary school has a 10/10 rating. Five minute drive to I-5 and 520 and ten minutes to downtown Seattle.

Property Amenities:
1 car garage with street parking available around the development.
Fenced Patio
NO PETS ALLOWED
TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES

Unit Amenities:
Cable Ready
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Gas Oven
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Washer & Dryer

-Preferred 12 month lease

Showings by appointment only!

Move-in Fees:
-First Month: $3,100
-Security Deposit: one months rent minus application fees and non-refundable cleaning fee.

Questions? Showings? Contact PM Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE2374369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

