4918 S Willow St #C

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Modern, thoughtfully designed brand new townhome, in the desirable Seward Park area. Conveniently located, a quick 22 minute commute to downtown Seattle, less than a mile from Othello light rail station, and quick access to I-5 & I-90! Spacious floor plan, with high ceilings and ample light. Spacious chef's kitchen with SS appliances. Four bedrooms including a master suite, and lower level room perfect for a private home office/playroom that leads out to fenced private patio . Includes A/C, W/D in unit, private garage with EV charging capabilities, second tandem parking space and lots of extra storage.



*Photos shown are of similar unit in this same complex.



Lease Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 6+ month lease. Minimum credit score of 680. Co-signers accepted. 3:1 income ratio with verified 24 month history. No Smoking. Pets under 30 lbs allowed with an additional pet rent fee of $50 a month for 1st pet and $75 for more than 1 pet.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.