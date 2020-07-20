All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4918 S Willow St #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4918 S Willow St #C
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:02 AM

4918 S Willow St #C

4918 South Willow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Brighton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4918 South Willow Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern, thoughtfully designed brand new townhome, in the desirable Seward Park area. Conveniently located, a quick 22 minute commute to downtown Seattle, less than a mile from Othello light rail station, and quick access to I-5 & I-90! Spacious floor plan, with high ceilings and ample light. Spacious chef's kitchen with SS appliances. Four bedrooms including a master suite, and lower level room perfect for a private home office/playroom that leads out to fenced private patio . Includes A/C, W/D in unit, private garage with EV charging capabilities, second tandem parking space and lots of extra storage.

*Photos shown are of similar unit in this same complex.

Lease Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 6+ month lease. Minimum credit score of 680. Co-signers accepted. 3:1 income ratio with verified 24 month history. No Smoking. Pets under 30 lbs allowed with an additional pet rent fee of $50 a month for 1st pet and $75 for more than 1 pet.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 S Willow St #C have any available units?
4918 S Willow St #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 S Willow St #C have?
Some of 4918 S Willow St #C's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 S Willow St #C currently offering any rent specials?
4918 S Willow St #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 S Willow St #C pet-friendly?
No, 4918 S Willow St #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4918 S Willow St #C offer parking?
Yes, 4918 S Willow St #C offers parking.
Does 4918 S Willow St #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 S Willow St #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 S Willow St #C have a pool?
No, 4918 S Willow St #C does not have a pool.
Does 4918 S Willow St #C have accessible units?
No, 4918 S Willow St #C does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 S Willow St #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 S Willow St #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University