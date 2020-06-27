Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

4755 Thackeray Pl. NE Available 09/06/19 Spectacular turn of the Century Home - Beautiful classic craftsman in Wallingford! Remodeled 1910 home with 4 bedrooms 2 bath. Master bedroom has 2 large closets, new windows throughout the house, heated flooring in the basement and bathrooms, mud room, large front patio with view, large backyard, 2 car attached garage, formal dining area, W/D and SS appliances. Centrally located for easy commute, walking distance to Green Lake and Lake Union and close to many excellent restaurants, shops, grocery and movie theaters. Security deposit $4595, $40 app fee. Prefer no pets. *The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257



