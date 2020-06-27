All apartments in Seattle
4755 Thackeray Pl. NE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

4755 Thackeray Pl. NE

4755 Thackeray Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4755 Thackeray Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
4755 Thackeray Pl. NE Available 09/06/19 Spectacular turn of the Century Home - Beautiful classic craftsman in Wallingford! Remodeled 1910 home with 4 bedrooms 2 bath. Master bedroom has 2 large closets, new windows throughout the house, heated flooring in the basement and bathrooms, mud room, large front patio with view, large backyard, 2 car attached garage, formal dining area, W/D and SS appliances. Centrally located for easy commute, walking distance to Green Lake and Lake Union and close to many excellent restaurants, shops, grocery and movie theaters. Security deposit $4595, $40 app fee. Prefer no pets. *The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

(RLNE3251908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE have any available units?
4755 Thackeray Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE have?
Some of 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
4755 Thackeray Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE pet-friendly?
No, 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4755 Thackeray Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
