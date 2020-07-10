All apartments in Seattle
4752 41st Ave SW, #203

4752 41st Avenue Southwest · (206) 572-0628
Location

4752 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 · Avail. now

$1,645

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing West Seattle Condo! - Available Now!

In the Heart of West Seattle, walk to all of the amenities the Alaska Junction has to offer. Desirable 1 br plus den (with door), features open living room with beautiful slate FP, urban kitchen w/ gas range, stainless appl, full-size washer/dryer. Spacious balcony with gas stub 4 BBQ. Walk to DT, close to Alki Beach, elevator building w/ secured parking and storage unit.

$1645 Security Deposit, 25% of the rental amount would be collected as Pet Deposit, plus a minimum of $50 per month pet rent. No more than 2 pets cat/dog and under 25lbs will be considered. Applications and criteria located @https://elitaliving.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/3058.

(RLNE5902874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 have any available units?
4752 41st Ave SW, #203 has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 have?
Some of 4752 41st Ave SW, #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 currently offering any rent specials?
4752 41st Ave SW, #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 is pet friendly.
Does 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 offer parking?
Yes, 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 offers parking.
Does 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 have a pool?
No, 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 does not have a pool.
Does 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 have accessible units?
No, 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4752 41st Ave SW, #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
