4752 41st Ave SW, #203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing West Seattle Condo! - Available Now!



In the Heart of West Seattle, walk to all of the amenities the Alaska Junction has to offer. Desirable 1 br plus den (with door), features open living room with beautiful slate FP, urban kitchen w/ gas range, stainless appl, full-size washer/dryer. Spacious balcony with gas stub 4 BBQ. Walk to DT, close to Alki Beach, elevator building w/ secured parking and storage unit.



$1645 Security Deposit, 25% of the rental amount would be collected as Pet Deposit, plus a minimum of $50 per month pet rent. No more than 2 pets cat/dog and under 25lbs will be considered. Applications and criteria located @https://elitaliving.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/3058.



(RLNE5902874)