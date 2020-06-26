Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

4725 40th Ave NE Available 07/06/19 Condo in Seattle-Sandpoint - Live across the street from Children's Hospital, minutes to Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, Ronald McDonald House, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. On primary downtown bus lines (30, 71, 74, 75, 76) and close to the new light rail station.

Cute ground floor condo located in the Laurel crest condominiums. This unit has an open bedroom, full bathroom with tub, living room with new laminate floors, kitchen with dining area. Rent includes: water/sewer/garbage, 1 parking permit, and storage. Laundry room onsite. $45 application fee. First and deposit moves you in - if qualified. $1,000 security deposit . First and security deposit moves you in (if qualified) Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $300 (1 pet max allowed, must be 25lbs and under)



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/3b12cc5052/4725-40th-ave-ne-seattle-wa-98105

- Questions: Call Victoria (206) 577-0596



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



