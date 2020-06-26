All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

4725 40th Ave NE

4725 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4725 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4725 40th Ave NE Available 07/06/19 Condo in Seattle-Sandpoint - Live across the street from Children's Hospital, minutes to Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, Ronald McDonald House, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. On primary downtown bus lines (30, 71, 74, 75, 76) and close to the new light rail station.
Cute ground floor condo located in the Laurel crest condominiums. This unit has an open bedroom, full bathroom with tub, living room with new laminate floors, kitchen with dining area. Rent includes: water/sewer/garbage, 1 parking permit, and storage. Laundry room onsite. $45 application fee. First and deposit moves you in - if qualified. $1,000 security deposit . First and security deposit moves you in (if qualified) Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $300 (1 pet max allowed, must be 25lbs and under)

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/3b12cc5052/4725-40th-ave-ne-seattle-wa-98105
- Questions: Call Victoria (206) 577-0596

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE3613386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 40th Ave NE have any available units?
4725 40th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4725 40th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4725 40th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 40th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 40th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4725 40th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4725 40th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4725 40th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4725 40th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 40th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4725 40th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4725 40th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4725 40th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 40th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 40th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4725 40th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4725 40th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
