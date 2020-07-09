4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206.

Amenities

on-site laundry bike storage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7915ea20b2 ---- New Apartment Building minutes from University of Washington, U-Village, Restaurants and Shopping. Each Unit offers large living area w/ beautiful views of the U-Village, 3/4 bathroom, and kitchen. Additional amenities include storage, on-site laundry facilities and bicycle storage. Studio units available NOW! Terms are 1 month's rent plus security deposit, utilities not included, available NOW, no pets. $15 administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



Terms are 1 month's rent plus security deposit, utilities not included, available NOW, no pets. $15 administrative fee on top of rent.nWe do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.