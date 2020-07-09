All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206

4724 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4724 22nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
bike storage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7915ea20b2 ---- New Apartment Building minutes from University of Washington, U-Village, Restaurants and Shopping. Each Unit offers large living area w/ beautiful views of the U-Village, 3/4 bathroom, and kitchen. Additional amenities include storage, on-site laundry facilities and bicycle storage. Studio units available NOW! Terms are 1 month's rent plus security deposit, utilities not included, available NOW, no pets. $15 administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Terms are 1 month's rent plus security deposit, utilities not included, available NOW, no pets. $15 administrative fee on top of rent.nWe do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 have any available units?
4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 currently offering any rent specials?
4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 pet-friendly?
No, 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 offer parking?
No, 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 does not offer parking.
Does 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 have a pool?
No, 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 does not have a pool.
Does 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 have accessible units?
No, 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206 does not have units with air conditioning.

