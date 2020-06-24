All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4720 NE 55th St
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4720 NE 55th St

4720 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in Special! $1,000.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Beautiful single-family home in sought-after Hawthorne Hills neighborhood! Close to UW, Seattle Childrens Hospital, University Village shopping, and award-winning public schools.

A quick walk to Metropolitan Market, Burke-Gilman trail, City Peoples Mercantile, parks, restaurants, and much more. Newly remodeled spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, open dining and living room are perfect for entertaining.

Tons of natural light. 5 bedroom, 2 bath (both newly remodeled). New washer and dryer, attached garage, lots of built-in storage, fiber cable-ready, established garden with fruit trees and cute chicken coop, pet-friendly. Apply today!

Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee: $49 per adult
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 4720 NE 55th St Seattle, King County, Washington 98105.

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4720-Ne-55Th-St-Seattle-WA-98105

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count) - Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month's rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5143634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

