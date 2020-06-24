Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in Special! $1,000.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Beautiful single-family home in sought-after Hawthorne Hills neighborhood! Close to UW, Seattle Childrens Hospital, University Village shopping, and award-winning public schools.



A quick walk to Metropolitan Market, Burke-Gilman trail, City Peoples Mercantile, parks, restaurants, and much more. Newly remodeled spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, open dining and living room are perfect for entertaining.



Tons of natural light. 5 bedroom, 2 bath (both newly remodeled). New washer and dryer, attached garage, lots of built-in storage, fiber cable-ready, established garden with fruit trees and cute chicken coop, pet-friendly. Apply today!



Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee: $49 per adult

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.



Property Address: 4720 NE 55th St Seattle, King County, Washington 98105.



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4720-Ne-55Th-St-Seattle-WA-98105



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count) - Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month's rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5143634)