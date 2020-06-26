Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Laurelhurst, Sandpoint, U of W, Childrens Hospital, Burke Gilman Trail, Metropolitan Market - 4703 Sandpoint Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105. 3 bed, 2.5 bath Tri-level Townhouse style Condo in a four-plex. 2 parking. 1510 square feet. Built 2006. Near Burke Gilman trail and Childrens Hospital, Metropolitan Market. Also U of Wash. And University Village shopping. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances [double Stainless Steel sink], granite counters, eating bar off kitchen area to living room. Oak cabinets. All floors are hardwood floors, except carpet runners on stairways and area rugs in bedrooms and living room. White wood blinds and white vinyl double pane windows. Gas stove, hot water, fireplace and recycling water heating registers. 1st level features tile entry [with coat closet ]to one bedroom and one full bath room with sliding glass door to small fenced courtyard; and one car garage with additional one car tandem parking outside garage. 2nd floor features kitchen, living room with gas marble fireplace and bath. Also sliding glass door to deck. 3rd floor features vaulted ceilings and two bedrooms and one full bathroom [with two entries] and laundry room with full size washer/dryer and clothes counter.



Tri-level condo near corner of Sandpoint Way and 40th Ave NE.



Approximate room sizes: First floor Bedroom 12 ft. by 12 ft. with 6 ft. by 4 ft closet. And entry coat closet 4 ft. by 3 ft. Second floor living room 18 ft. by 14 ft. with 12 ft by 4 ft deck. Third floor: 2nd bedroom 12 ft. by 11 ft. with 4 ft. by 2 ft closet. Master bedroom 15 ft. by 12 ft [also 9 ft. by 3 ft alcove] with 9 ft. by 4 ft. closet. Garage is about 18 ft. deep and 9 ft. wide with extra storage space next to car about 15 ft. by 6 ft.



Available: About June 20th, 2019



Pets: NO PETS. No Smoking. Length of lease: One year lease.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS [CRTSR]



Applications: 1. [To print out and fill out by hand] are available on our web site at: wpirealestate.com. 2. Or you may fill out and Application on line via http://wpirealestate.com/resource/rental. You will need to call the Property Manager below, and obtain from him the log-in name and password.



All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Directions: I-5. East on NE 45th St [Exit # 169] to Sandpoint Way. Condo on left [eastside of Sandpoint Way] near 40th Ave NE.



Occupancy Charges:

First months occupancy charges: [Total not more than twice the First Months Rent or $6,190.00]

First Months Rent $3,095.00

1/6th of Last Month rent [Total is $3,095.00] $515.83 [With good credit]

1/6th of Security Deposit [Total is $3,095.00] $515.83 [With good credit]

Screening fee $45.00 [$45 per adult]

FIRST MONTH TOTAL $4,171.66 [With good credit]



Contact: Roger Schiess, Property Manager

Cell phone: 206-715-0286

Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com



WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.

9500 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle, WA 98115



(RLNE3392506)