4619 Aurora Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace range oven

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6f63da066 ---- Spacious Main floor unit of a Craftsman style Tri-plex. Large living and formal dining rooms. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Tons of built in storage. Hardwood Floors through out. Gas Fireplace. Washer/dryer in unit. 1st, last, & security Deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult. Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/c3c1ad60db 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Big Kitchen With Breakfast Nook Craftsman With Built Ins Large Living Room & Formal Dining Room Main Floor Of Tri Plex On Busline/ Ez Commute To Downtown Range/Oven Washer/Dryer In Unit