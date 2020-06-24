4615 Aurora Ave N

Amenities

dogs allowed parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

HOME 1.5 MI FROM PIKE PLACE MARKET

Private entrance 550sqft lower area of house. Super close to everything in Seattle. King bed in bedroom and queen sleeper sofa in living room. Kitchen fully stocked with pots, pans, coffee pot, microwave, fridge/freezer. Small, cute back yard with two chairs and outdoor table. Bathroom has tub/shower and toilet and sink. We have chickens in our backyard too - they are safely in an enclosed chicken co-op. Free driveway parking for one car and side streets have easy-access free parking as well. Dog considered. Great rental for travel nurse or Amazon transplant, etc. Close to downtown and on bus line.