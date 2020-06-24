All apartments in Seattle
4615 Aurora Ave N

4615 Aurora Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
microwave
refrigerator
HOME 1.5 MI FROM PIKE PLACE MARKET
Private entrance 550sqft lower area of house. Super close to everything in Seattle. King bed in bedroom and queen sleeper sofa in living room. Kitchen fully stocked with pots, pans, coffee pot, microwave, fridge/freezer. Small, cute back yard with two chairs and outdoor table. Bathroom has tub/shower and toilet and sink. We have chickens in our backyard too - they are safely in an enclosed chicken co-op. Free driveway parking for one car and side streets have easy-access free parking as well. Dog considered. Great rental for travel nurse or Amazon transplant, etc. Close to downtown and on bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Aurora Ave N have any available units?
4615 Aurora Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 Aurora Ave N have?
Some of 4615 Aurora Ave N's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Aurora Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Aurora Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Aurora Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 Aurora Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4615 Aurora Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Aurora Ave N offers parking.
Does 4615 Aurora Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 Aurora Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Aurora Ave N have a pool?
No, 4615 Aurora Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Aurora Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4615 Aurora Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Aurora Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 Aurora Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
