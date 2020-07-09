4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East

Amenities

Available now a 1bd/1bth apartment located in the coveted Laurelhurst neighborhood! The apartment is located directly across the street from Children's Hospital making it a great location for UW students, hospital staff members, etc! Unit comes with dining room, huge walk in closet and linen closet! Close to University Village and a variety of hip restaurants, shopping centers and recreational facilities! Across the street from the 65 bus line which takes you right down to UW! 12 month lease. Up to 2 cats allowed, no dogs, $250 refundable pet deposit per cat. No smoking. Covered Parking $50 per month. (Exterior photo is front of the building. The unit is located in the back facing the West side) Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, we are doing our part by working remotely and keeping the community safe and complaint with the Stay at Home order. We are happy to provide a video tour! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! FOR A VIDEO TOUR, PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8g2fi883s7i7g86/4603.5%20-%20Video%20Tour.MOV?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards -1 bedroom -1 bathroom - Large liviing room - Diniing area off kitchen - Huge walk in storage closet in unit! - Covered Parking $50/month - W/S/G included, tenants pay electricity - 12 Month lease - Up to 2 Cats/no dogs + $250 refundable pet deposit per cat Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!