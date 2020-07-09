All apartments in Seattle
4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East
4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East

4603 1/2 40th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

4603 1/2 40th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Available now a 1bd/1bth apartment located in the coveted Laurelhurst neighborhood! The apartment is located directly across the street from Children's Hospital making it a great location for UW students, hospital staff members, etc! Unit comes with dining room, huge walk in closet and linen closet! Close to University Village and a variety of hip restaurants, shopping centers and recreational facilities! Across the street from the 65 bus line which takes you right down to UW! 12 month lease. Up to 2 cats allowed, no dogs, $250 refundable pet deposit per cat. No smoking. Covered Parking $50 per month. (Exterior photo is front of the building. The unit is located in the back facing the West side) Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, we are doing our part by working remotely and keeping the community safe and complaint with the Stay at Home order. We are happy to provide a video tour! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! FOR A VIDEO TOUR, PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8g2fi883s7i7g86/4603.5%20-%20Video%20Tour.MOV?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards -1 bedroom -1 bathroom - Large liviing room - Diniing area off kitchen - Huge walk in storage closet in unit! - Covered Parking $50/month - W/S/G included, tenants pay electricity - 12 Month lease - Up to 2 Cats/no dogs + $250 refundable pet deposit per cat Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East have any available units?
4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East have?
Some of 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.

