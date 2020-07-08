All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:44 PM

457 39th Ave E

457 39th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

457 39th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Denny Blaine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Charming Madison Park/Washington Park 2bd/1ba house for lease.
Unique and charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the sought after Washington Park neighborhood! House sits up above the street and offers almost a treehouse type feel. Main level has a galley style kitchen with all new appliances, large living room with fireplace and built-in shelves and floor to ceiling windows, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Wonderful front and side decks great for entertaining. Really nice outdoor space. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage and new washer and dryer. One car garage. Yard service included. Close to shops, restaurants, Lake Washington, Seattle Tennis Club. Easy access to downtown.

Terms: 1st, last, $3250 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 30lbs allowed. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 39th Ave E have any available units?
457 39th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 39th Ave E have?
Some of 457 39th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 39th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
457 39th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 39th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 457 39th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 457 39th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 457 39th Ave E offers parking.
Does 457 39th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 39th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 39th Ave E have a pool?
No, 457 39th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 457 39th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 457 39th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 457 39th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 39th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

