457 39th Ave E

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Charming Madison Park/Washington Park 2bd/1ba house for lease.

Unique and charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the sought after Washington Park neighborhood! House sits up above the street and offers almost a treehouse type feel. Main level has a galley style kitchen with all new appliances, large living room with fireplace and built-in shelves and floor to ceiling windows, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Wonderful front and side decks great for entertaining. Really nice outdoor space. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage and new washer and dryer. One car garage. Yard service included. Close to shops, restaurants, Lake Washington, Seattle Tennis Club. Easy access to downtown.



Terms: 1st, last, $3250 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 30lbs allowed. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management