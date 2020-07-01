All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4559 NE 41st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4559 NE 41st St
Last updated February 4 2020 at 2:42 PM

4559 NE 41st St

4559 Northeast 41st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4559 Northeast 41st Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
This exceptional home is perfectly nestled in Laurelhurst with sweeping views of Lake WA, Mt. Rainier, and the Cascade mountains! It is a custom-built 3-level contemporary home with a large regal tiled entry, impressive custom curved staircase, and hardwoods on the second and third levels. The top-level includes a master suite with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom plus an office or 2nd bedroom. The lower level has a great room with a fireplace, wet bar, and built-ins. There are numerous windows that offer ample natural light. The rooftop deck is great for entertaining or relaxing and enjoying the breath-taking water and mountain views. It has gas forced air central heat. There is a spacious 2-car garage. Terrific location across the street from Laurelhurst Park and the Community Center, and one block from award-winning Laurelhurst Elementary. SMALL PETS considered case by case. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4559 NE 41st St have any available units?
4559 NE 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4559 NE 41st St have?
Some of 4559 NE 41st St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4559 NE 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
4559 NE 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4559 NE 41st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4559 NE 41st St is pet friendly.
Does 4559 NE 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 4559 NE 41st St offers parking.
Does 4559 NE 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4559 NE 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4559 NE 41st St have a pool?
No, 4559 NE 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 4559 NE 41st St have accessible units?
No, 4559 NE 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4559 NE 41st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4559 NE 41st St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University