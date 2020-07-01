4559 NE 41st St

Amenities
This exceptional home is perfectly nestled in Laurelhurst with sweeping views of Lake WA, Mt. Rainier, and the Cascade mountains! It is a custom-built 3-level contemporary home with a large regal tiled entry, impressive custom curved staircase, and hardwoods on the second and third levels. The top-level includes a master suite with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom plus an office or 2nd bedroom. The lower level has a great room with a fireplace, wet bar, and built-ins. There are numerous windows that offer ample natural light. The rooftop deck is great for entertaining or relaxing and enjoying the breath-taking water and mountain views. It has gas forced air central heat. There is a spacious 2-car garage. Terrific location across the street from Laurelhurst Park and the Community Center, and one block from award-winning Laurelhurst Elementary. SMALL PETS considered case by case. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.
Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult.