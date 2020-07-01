4559 NE 41st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage internet access

This exceptional home is perfectly nestled in Laurelhurst with sweeping views of Lake WA, Mt. Rainier, and the Cascade mountains! It is a custom-built 3-level contemporary home with a large regal tiled entry, impressive custom curved staircase, and hardwoods on the second and third levels. The top-level includes a master suite with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom plus an office or 2nd bedroom. The lower level has a great room with a fireplace, wet bar, and built-ins. There are numerous windows that offer ample natural light. The rooftop deck is great for entertaining or relaxing and enjoying the breath-taking water and mountain views. It has gas forced air central heat. There is a spacious 2-car garage. Terrific location across the street from Laurelhurst Park and the Community Center, and one block from award-winning Laurelhurst Elementary. SMALL PETS considered case by case. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult.