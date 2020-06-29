Rent Calculator
4557 34th Avenue South
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
4557 34th Avenue South
4557 34th Avenue South
4557 34th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City
patio / balcony
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
It's privacy and convenience . Few step to light rail ( airport - down town Seattle). The house is located at the heart of Columbia city where is an international mix of restaurants and cafes.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4557 34th Avenue South have any available units?
4557 34th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time.
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4557 34th Avenue South have?
Some of 4557 34th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 4557 34th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4557 34th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 34th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 4557 34th Avenue South is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 4557 34th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 4557 34th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 4557 34th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 34th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 34th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4557 34th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4557 34th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4557 34th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 34th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4557 34th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
