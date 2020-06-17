Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

4533 41st Ave SW Unit A Available 02/01/20 Lovely 3 story hardwood floor townhome with city view in desirable location - Charming 3 story townhome conveniently located next to everyday amenities. Walking distance from local groceries, Trader Joe's, bars, restaurant, shopping and 2 blocks from California ave. End unit with great floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Open modern style kitchen w/granite slab counters, maple cabinets.



Natural light throughout the house with gorgeous hardwood floor. Well divided area give functional space, low maintenance, ready for busy professionals looking to live in cozy neighborhood.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or email Igor, i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



(RLNE3491556)