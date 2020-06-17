All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4533 41st Ave SW Unit A
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

4533 41st Ave SW Unit A

4533 41st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4533 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4533 41st Ave SW Unit A Available 02/01/20 Lovely 3 story hardwood floor townhome with city view in desirable location - Charming 3 story townhome conveniently located next to everyday amenities. Walking distance from local groceries, Trader Joe's, bars, restaurant, shopping and 2 blocks from California ave. End unit with great floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Open modern style kitchen w/granite slab counters, maple cabinets.

Natural light throughout the house with gorgeous hardwood floor. Well divided area give functional space, low maintenance, ready for busy professionals looking to live in cozy neighborhood.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or email Igor, i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

(RLNE3491556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A have any available units?
4533 41st Ave SW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4533 41st Ave SW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A offer parking?
No, 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A have a pool?
No, 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4533 41st Ave SW Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University