4527 49th Ave S
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

4527 49th Ave S

4527 49th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4527 49th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
Available 08/01/19 Charming Bungalo in Desireable WS Neighborhood - Property Id: 137873

Don't miss this listing! The cozy? interior contains modern appliances, washer and drier, gas stove and central heat. The well developed outdoor space includes a covered deck, fire pit area, and outdoor table space. It is well situated for walking or biking to the West Seattle Junction or Beach Drive, and close to Ercolini Park and Genesee Hill Elementary. Enjoy the Sunday farmers market and conveniently commute to work on the C line during the week.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137873p
Property Id 137873

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 49th Ave S have any available units?
4527 49th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 49th Ave S have?
Some of 4527 49th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 49th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4527 49th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 49th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4527 49th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4527 49th Ave S offer parking?
No, 4527 49th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4527 49th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4527 49th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 49th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4527 49th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4527 49th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4527 49th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 49th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4527 49th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
