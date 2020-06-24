4527 49th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Charming Bungalo in Desireable WS Neighborhood



Don't miss this listing! The cozy? interior contains modern appliances, washer and drier, gas stove and central heat. The well developed outdoor space includes a covered deck, fire pit area, and outdoor table space. It is well situated for walking or biking to the West Seattle Junction or Beach Drive, and close to Ercolini Park and Genesee Hill Elementary. Enjoy the Sunday farmers market and conveniently commute to work on the C line during the week.

No Pets Allowed



