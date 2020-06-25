All apartments in Seattle
4526 48th Ave NE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

4526 48th Ave NE

4526 48th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4526 48th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled Laurelhurst Home With Beach Club Access - Enjoy living in this beautifully remodeled Laurelhurst home. From the outside, it is a traditional Seattle bungalow. Once inside, you'll find a completely modernized home with an open floorpan, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and sunlight streaming into every room. The gourmet kitchen, with its granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, and stone floor, opens onto a media room with floor to ceiling windows. Step through the French doors onto the back patio and into your own secluded garden get-away. There are two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, and a master bedroom with en suite bath downstairs. Downstairs also has a large laundry/mud room, half bath, and bonus room. Other amenities include a single-car detached garage, central air conditioning, and access to the private Laurelhurst Beach Club.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~Cat or small dog allowed with pet references. Pet rent will apply.
~Strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12-month lease with option for renewal.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months maximum).
~Tenants are responsible for all yard care, utilities, and optional beach club dues.
~Tenants are required to carry renters insurance.

(RLNE4869061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4526 48th Ave NE have any available units?
4526 48th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4526 48th Ave NE have?
Some of 4526 48th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4526 48th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4526 48th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 48th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4526 48th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4526 48th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4526 48th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4526 48th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4526 48th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 48th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4526 48th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4526 48th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4526 48th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 48th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4526 48th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
