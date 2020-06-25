4526 48th Ave NE

Amenities

Fully Remodeled Laurelhurst Home With Beach Club Access - Enjoy living in this beautifully remodeled Laurelhurst home. From the outside, it is a traditional Seattle bungalow. Once inside, you'll find a completely modernized home with an open floorpan, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and sunlight streaming into every room. The gourmet kitchen, with its granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, and stone floor, opens onto a media room with floor to ceiling windows. Step through the French doors onto the back patio and into your own secluded garden get-away. There are two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, and a master bedroom with en suite bath downstairs. Downstairs also has a large laundry/mud room, half bath, and bonus room. Other amenities include a single-car detached garage, central air conditioning, and access to the private Laurelhurst Beach Club.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~Cat or small dog allowed with pet references. Pet rent will apply.

~Strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12-month lease with option for renewal.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months maximum).

~Tenants are responsible for all yard care, utilities, and optional beach club dues.

~Tenants are required to carry renters insurance.



