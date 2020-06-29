All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

4506 NE 55th St unit A

4506 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great House for Rent - Location! 1,150 sf townhome in Hawthorn Hills neighborhood perfectly situated in a small community of just 8 homes. Close to Seattle Children's Hospital, UW, Burke Gilman trail, Metropolitan market and several bus lines. Hardwood and tile floors, gas fireplace, granite kitchen with SS appliances, large walk-in pantry, a centralized vacuum system. Spacious walk-in closets in both bedrooms and a 2 car garage. Plenty of street parking available

NO PETS & BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, Tenant pay all utilities, no Marijuana user.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5406877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 NE 55th St unit A have any available units?
4506 NE 55th St unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 NE 55th St unit A have?
Some of 4506 NE 55th St unit A's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 NE 55th St unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4506 NE 55th St unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 NE 55th St unit A pet-friendly?
No, 4506 NE 55th St unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4506 NE 55th St unit A offer parking?
Yes, 4506 NE 55th St unit A offers parking.
Does 4506 NE 55th St unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 NE 55th St unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 NE 55th St unit A have a pool?
No, 4506 NE 55th St unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4506 NE 55th St unit A have accessible units?
No, 4506 NE 55th St unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 NE 55th St unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 NE 55th St unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

