4506 NE 55th St unit A

Great House for Rent - Location! 1,150 sf townhome in Hawthorn Hills neighborhood perfectly situated in a small community of just 8 homes. Close to Seattle Children's Hospital, UW, Burke Gilman trail, Metropolitan market and several bus lines. Hardwood and tile floors, gas fireplace, granite kitchen with SS appliances, large walk-in pantry, a centralized vacuum system. Spacious walk-in closets in both bedrooms and a 2 car garage. Plenty of street parking available



NO PETS & BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, Tenant pay all utilities, no Marijuana user.



