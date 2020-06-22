4504 16th Ave. - A407

Amenities

on-site laundry parking elevator accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking

Convenient secured apartment community sits directly across from UW Seattle campus entrance. Walk or bike to The Ave, U Village, multiple bus stops and Link Light Rail Station. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with spacious dining and living space. Optional gated assigned parking space available for $150 per month.



Ready for move in on 9/3/2018. This is a non-smoking and no pet community. Tenants are responsible for all utilities

> $2000 monthly rent.

> $1000 security deposit

> $2000 last month rent

> 12-month lease

> background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per applicant 18 years old or older.

> require most recent paycheck stub

> require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria

> need last year W-2

> tenants to pay electric, water, sewer & garbage

> no smoking unit

> parking $150 per month.