4504 16th Ave. - A407

Amenities
Convenient secured apartment community sits directly across from UW Seattle campus entrance. Walk or bike to The Ave, U Village, multiple bus stops and Link Light Rail Station. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with spacious dining and living space. Optional gated assigned parking space available for $150 per month.
Ready for move in on 9/3/2018. This is a non-smoking and no pet community. Tenants are responsible for all utilities
> $2000 monthly rent.
> $1000 security deposit
> $2000 last month rent
> 12-month lease
> background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per applicant 18 years old or older.
> require most recent paycheck stub
> require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria
> need last year W-2
> tenants to pay electric, water, sewer & garbage
> no smoking unit
> parking $150 per month.