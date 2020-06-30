4503 41st Ave SW

Amenities
Heart of Alaska Junction - New 4 STAR Row Home! - New Urban/Modern Row houses in the heart of the Alaska Junction! Your 2+BR (plus Den/office) home has been Built Green and prominently features quartz counter tops, hardwood flooring, warm espresso cabinetry, gated parking, stainless steel appliances, and plenty more. Enjoy your large private roof top deck with views of the City & Cascades. Very close to the new LA Fitness and Whole Foods and all that the Alaska Junction has to offer. A smaller room could be used as 3rd BR or den/office. NO pets allowed, thanks!
