4503 41st Ave SW

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking

Heart of Alaska Junction - New 4 STAR Row Home! - New Urban/Modern Row houses in the heart of the Alaska Junction! Your 2+BR (plus Den/office) home has been Built Green and prominently features quartz counter tops, hardwood flooring, warm espresso cabinetry, gated parking, stainless steel appliances, and plenty more. Enjoy your large private roof top deck with views of the City & Cascades. Very close to the new LA Fitness and Whole Foods and all that the Alaska Junction has to offer. A smaller room could be used as 3rd BR or den/office. NO pets allowed, thanks!

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4839560)