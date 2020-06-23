4449 41st Avenue SW, A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautifully designed townhouse in the heart of West Seattle. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has it all. Three stories of living with amazing rooftop deck. Open kitchen with high-end appliances. Top floor master suite features large en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet full of built-ins. AC units on first floor and in master. Glass walls supply plenty of natural light throughout. One dedicated parking space. Walking distance to all The Junction has to offer. Won't last long! No pets.