Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:18 AM

4449 41st Avenue SW, A

4449 41st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4449 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully designed townhouse in the heart of West Seattle. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has it all. Three stories of living with amazing rooftop deck. Open kitchen with high-end appliances. Top floor master suite features large en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet full of built-ins. AC units on first floor and in master. Glass walls supply plenty of natural light throughout. One dedicated parking space. Walking distance to all The Junction has to offer. Won't last long! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4449 41st Avenue SW, A have any available units?
4449 41st Avenue SW, A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4449 41st Avenue SW, A have?
Some of 4449 41st Avenue SW, A's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4449 41st Avenue SW, A currently offering any rent specials?
4449 41st Avenue SW, A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 41st Avenue SW, A pet-friendly?
No, 4449 41st Avenue SW, A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4449 41st Avenue SW, A offer parking?
Yes, 4449 41st Avenue SW, A offers parking.
Does 4449 41st Avenue SW, A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4449 41st Avenue SW, A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 41st Avenue SW, A have a pool?
No, 4449 41st Avenue SW, A does not have a pool.
Does 4449 41st Avenue SW, A have accessible units?
No, 4449 41st Avenue SW, A does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 41st Avenue SW, A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4449 41st Avenue SW, A does not have units with dishwashers.
