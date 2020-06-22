All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4329 NE 56th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4329 NE 56th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4329 NE 56th St

4329 Northeast 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4329 Northeast 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
- This completely remodeled 4-bedrm home is near UW, U Village, Metropolitan Market, Burke-Gilman Trail, parks and Children's hospital. The home features gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, quartz counters, master suite has a full bath, large bedrooms, modern light fixtures, beautiful wood flooring, new carpet, fully fenced yard and a one car garage. Lower level 4th bedroom can be used as family room, exercise/yoga room or TV/movie room. You will love the large windows and tons of natural light.

(RLNE4599500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 NE 56th St have any available units?
4329 NE 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 NE 56th St have?
Some of 4329 NE 56th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 NE 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
4329 NE 56th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 NE 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 NE 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 4329 NE 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 4329 NE 56th St does offer parking.
Does 4329 NE 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 NE 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 NE 56th St have a pool?
No, 4329 NE 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 4329 NE 56th St have accessible units?
No, 4329 NE 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 NE 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 NE 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University