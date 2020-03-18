All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

4324 31st Ave W

4324 31st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

4324 31st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Magnolia Home in Great Location - You will love the location and quietness to this 3 bedroom bungalow style home in Magnolia. Perched off the street, this home has plenty of space and amenities to offer. Hardwood floors upstairs leads you around a nice sized updated kitchen and out to a fantastic indoor/outdoor space. French doors open to a fully fenced backyard with fire pit and entertaining area. Perfect home for the pets.

Two bedrooms and 1 bath finish the upstairs. 3rd Bedroom downstairs with an attached bathroom. Good sized living/ rec room and plenty of storage.
Excellent location to Metro Market, Discovery Park, Ballard Locks, bus routes, and coffee shops.

12 month Lease
No Smoking
Pet Friendly ($250 Refundable Deposit per pet)

****Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to view****

(RLNE5075151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

