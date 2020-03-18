4324 31st Ave W

Amenities
3 Bedroom Magnolia Home in Great Location - You will love the location and quietness to this 3 bedroom bungalow style home in Magnolia. Perched off the street, this home has plenty of space and amenities to offer. Hardwood floors upstairs leads you around a nice sized updated kitchen and out to a fantastic indoor/outdoor space. French doors open to a fully fenced backyard with fire pit and entertaining area. Perfect home for the pets.
Two bedrooms and 1 bath finish the upstairs. 3rd Bedroom downstairs with an attached bathroom. Good sized living/ rec room and plenty of storage.
Excellent location to Metro Market, Discovery Park, Ballard Locks, bus routes, and coffee shops.
12 month Lease
No Smoking
Pet Friendly ($250 Refundable Deposit per pet)
****Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to view****
