Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM

431 31st Avenue East

431 31st Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

431 31st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This pretty 750-square-foot duplex/triplex unit situated on the friendly Madison Valley neighborhood in Seattle is unfurnished and airy. Two bedrooms; 1 bathroom, and polished hardwood floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, convection oven/range, convection microwave, and dishwasher. A shared washer and dryer along with baseboard heating and bathroom heated floors.

The exterior features a yard and a porch, cool spots for a resting place for occupants, to entertain and enjoy the fresh air.

A lot of street parking.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays for the electricity and gas (water, sewage, garbage, and lawn maintenance is shared depending on the number of heads in the building).

Walk Score: 85
Bike Score 86

431 31st Avenue East is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It is also very bikeable, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

Nearby parks: Washington Park Playfield, Lakeview Park, and William Grose Park.

Nearby Schools:
McGilvra Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 8/10
Garfield High School - 1.35 miles, 7/10
Madrona - 0.77 miles, 5/10
Montlake Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
11 - 0.1 mile
988 - 0.2 mile
8 - 0.2 mile
980 - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 1.3 mile
First Hill Streetcar - 1.4 mile

(RLNE5096589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 31st Avenue East have any available units?
431 31st Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 31st Avenue East have?
Some of 431 31st Avenue East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 31st Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
431 31st Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 31st Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 31st Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 431 31st Avenue East offer parking?
No, 431 31st Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 431 31st Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 31st Avenue East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 31st Avenue East have a pool?
No, 431 31st Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 431 31st Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 431 31st Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 431 31st Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 31st Avenue East has units with dishwashers.
