Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This pretty 750-square-foot duplex/triplex unit situated on the friendly Madison Valley neighborhood in Seattle is unfurnished and airy. Two bedrooms; 1 bathroom, and polished hardwood floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, convection oven/range, convection microwave, and dishwasher. A shared washer and dryer along with baseboard heating and bathroom heated floors.



The exterior features a yard and a porch, cool spots for a resting place for occupants, to entertain and enjoy the fresh air.



A lot of street parking.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays for the electricity and gas (water, sewage, garbage, and lawn maintenance is shared depending on the number of heads in the building).



Walk Score: 85

Bike Score 86



431 31st Avenue East is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It is also very bikeable, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



Nearby parks: Washington Park Playfield, Lakeview Park, and William Grose Park.



Nearby Schools:

McGilvra Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 8/10

Garfield High School - 1.35 miles, 7/10

Madrona - 0.77 miles, 5/10

Montlake Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

11 - 0.1 mile

988 - 0.2 mile

8 - 0.2 mile

980 - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 1.3 mile

First Hill Streetcar - 1.4 mile



(RLNE5096589)