427 N 64th St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Phinney Home on Elevated Corner Lot - This charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1940 sqft home is situated on a elevated lot in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood. Classic layout with hardwood floors and bedrooms located on main floor. Master bedroom has attached master bath and French doors which lead to the backyard. Basement has a large bonus room and additional open room with closet perfect for small office. Laundry and garage located in basement as well.



Tenant pays all utilities.



