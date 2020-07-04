All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

427 N 64th St

427 North 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

427 North 64th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Phinney Home on Elevated Corner Lot - This charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1940 sqft home is situated on a elevated lot in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood. Classic layout with hardwood floors and bedrooms located on main floor. Master bedroom has attached master bath and French doors which lead to the backyard. Basement has a large bonus room and additional open room with closet perfect for small office. Laundry and garage located in basement as well.

Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE4306160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 N 64th St have any available units?
427 N 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 427 N 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
427 N 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 N 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 N 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 427 N 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 427 N 64th St offers parking.
Does 427 N 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 N 64th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 N 64th St have a pool?
No, 427 N 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 427 N 64th St have accessible units?
No, 427 N 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 427 N 64th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 N 64th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 N 64th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 N 64th St does not have units with air conditioning.

