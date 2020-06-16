4223 Thackeray Pl NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Charming Craftsman Wallingford Home! - A beautiful craftsman style home in a superb location! This cozy 3 Bed/2 Bath residence offers gorgeous hardwood floors, an updated kitchen complete with granite countertops, and an abundance of natural light throughout. Complete with 2 private decks and a backyard with several gardening beds for your personal use. Plenty of storage space available throughout, including a separated garage with driveway.



Conveniently located right near I-5 and other major highways, this home provides quick access to the city. Nearby parks and attraction include Gas Works Park and many restaurants, shops, and nightlife on 45th. The neighborhood is fantastic, which includes views of the city, various parks, and close proximity to excellent schools (including John Stanford). Available for move in now!



Terms:

- First Month's Rent: $3495

- Refundable Security Deposit: $3455

- Flexible lease terms (please inquire).

- Available for move in now.

- Cats Allowed, no dogs please.

- Tenant pays all utilities.



For inquiries or to schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4596457)