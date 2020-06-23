421 10th Ave E #C

Amenities

This is a completely furnished 1 bedroom+loft rental unit. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, chic decor, and high end finishes make this an ideal temporary or long term home. Located just steps from Broadway, 2 blocks from Capitol Hill Light Rail Station (direct to Downtown Seattle, UW, and Seatac airport), and easy walk-ability to Downtown Seattle, Southlake Union, Volunteer Park, Cal-Anderson Park, restaurant/shops, and major transit systems. Convenient free shared on-site laundry. All utilities are included (also have cable, WiFi, Netflix, etc). Perfect for corporate rental, people new in the area, long term stay, or short term stay. 90 days minimum then flexible move out after initial term with 20 days notice. Free street parking permit for unit.

Wonderful 6 unit small condo complex in the heart of Capitol Hill. Lots of restaurants, bars, shops, grocery stores near by. Gated community.