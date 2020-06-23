All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

421 10th Ave E #C

421 10th Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

421 10th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This is a completely furnished 1 bedroom+loft rental unit. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, chic decor, and high end finishes make this an ideal temporary or long term home. Located just steps from Broadway, 2 blocks from Capitol Hill Light Rail Station (direct to Downtown Seattle, UW, and Seatac airport), and easy walk-ability to Downtown Seattle, Southlake Union, Volunteer Park, Cal-Anderson Park, restaurant/shops, and major transit systems. Convenient free shared on-site laundry. All utilities are included (also have cable, WiFi, Netflix, etc). Perfect for corporate rental, people new in the area, long term stay, or short term stay. 90 days minimum then flexible move out after initial term with 20 days notice. Free street parking permit for unit.
Wonderful 6 unit small condo complex in the heart of Capitol Hill. Lots of restaurants, bars, shops, grocery stores near by. Gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 10th Ave E #C have any available units?
421 10th Ave E #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 10th Ave E #C have?
Some of 421 10th Ave E #C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 10th Ave E #C currently offering any rent specials?
421 10th Ave E #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 10th Ave E #C pet-friendly?
No, 421 10th Ave E #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 421 10th Ave E #C offer parking?
No, 421 10th Ave E #C does not offer parking.
Does 421 10th Ave E #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 10th Ave E #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 10th Ave E #C have a pool?
No, 421 10th Ave E #C does not have a pool.
Does 421 10th Ave E #C have accessible units?
No, 421 10th Ave E #C does not have accessible units.
Does 421 10th Ave E #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 10th Ave E #C has units with dishwashers.
