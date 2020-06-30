All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 421 10th Ave E Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
421 10th Ave E Apt C
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

421 10th Ave E Apt C

421 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

421 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/01/20 This beautiful 1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Condo in Seattle, is rich with features and amenities.

Unit Features:

- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
- Fireplace
- Electric heating system
- Street Parking Only
- Patio
- Private patio
- Laundry room
- Gated Access.

Near multiple stores, I-5 Express and restaurants including Espresso Vivace, Tacos Chuki's, Highline bar, Witness and Coastal Kitchen.

Rental Terms:

Resident is responsible for All Utilities.
Utilities Flat Fee of $50 for water, sewage and garbage disposal
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 421 10th Ave E Apt C, Seattle, King, Washington.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/421-10Th-Ave-E-Apt-C-Seattle-WA-98102

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 10th Ave E Apt C have any available units?
421 10th Ave E Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 10th Ave E Apt C have?
Some of 421 10th Ave E Apt C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 10th Ave E Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
421 10th Ave E Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 10th Ave E Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 421 10th Ave E Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 421 10th Ave E Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 421 10th Ave E Apt C offers parking.
Does 421 10th Ave E Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 10th Ave E Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 10th Ave E Apt C have a pool?
No, 421 10th Ave E Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 421 10th Ave E Apt C have accessible units?
No, 421 10th Ave E Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 421 10th Ave E Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 10th Ave E Apt C has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University