Available 07/01/20 This beautiful 1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Condo in Seattle, is rich with features and amenities.



Unit Features:



- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

- Fireplace

- Electric heating system

- Street Parking Only

- Patio

- Private patio

- Laundry room

- Gated Access.



Near multiple stores, I-5 Express and restaurants including Espresso Vivace, Tacos Chuki's, Highline bar, Witness and Coastal Kitchen.



Rental Terms:



Resident is responsible for All Utilities.

Utilities Flat Fee of $50 for water, sewage and garbage disposal

No pets allowed

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 421 10th Ave E Apt C, Seattle, King, Washington.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/421-10Th-Ave-E-Apt-C-Seattle-WA-98102



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



