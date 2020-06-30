Amenities
Available 07/01/20 This beautiful 1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Condo in Seattle, is rich with features and amenities.
Unit Features:
- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
- Fireplace
- Electric heating system
- Street Parking Only
- Patio
- Private patio
- Laundry room
- Gated Access.
Near multiple stores, I-5 Express and restaurants including Espresso Vivace, Tacos Chuki's, Highline bar, Witness and Coastal Kitchen.
Rental Terms:
Resident is responsible for All Utilities.
Utilities Flat Fee of $50 for water, sewage and garbage disposal
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 421 10th Ave E Apt C, Seattle, King, Washington.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/421-10Th-Ave-E-Apt-C-Seattle-WA-98102
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5453173)