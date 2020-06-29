4206 S Raymond St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave

Come check out this 1909 Classic Craftsman, in the close to everything hip neighborhood of Hillman City! Minutes to awesome restaurants, shops in Columbia City, Lake Washington, and the beautiful Seward Park.



This cozy, classic, well cared for home has many of the original features. Spend quiet time reading on the shaded enclosed porch. Extra-large living room, area has tons of light from the original double-hung windows throughout. Spacious kitchen and bath w/ original tiles are downstairs, while the upstairs features 2 bedrooms + a quiet office space w/territorial views.



The backyard is low maintenance, with a patio area for your bbq and outside furniture.



Walk to train, buses but plenty of onsite parking for you and your guests, minutes to I-5, shopping, parks, walking trails, lake & schools.



Please EMAIL for our screening criteria and to schedule a viewing. This house is currently occupied so please do not go on property w/o a scheduled appointment.



Terms: 10-month lease; $2,200, security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by the tenant. No pets. No smoking or vaping inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and signed holding agreement reserves this wonderful home exclusively for you, and will be converted to security deposit at move in.



