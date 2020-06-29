All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

4206 S Raymond St

4206 South Raymond Street · No Longer Available
Location

4206 South Raymond Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Come check out this 1909 Classic Craftsman, in the close to everything hip neighborhood of Hillman City! Minutes to awesome restaurants, shops in Columbia City, Lake Washington, and the beautiful Seward Park.

This cozy, classic, well cared for home has many of the original features. Spend quiet time reading on the shaded enclosed porch. Extra-large living room, area has tons of light from the original double-hung windows throughout. Spacious kitchen and bath w/ original tiles are downstairs, while the upstairs features 2 bedrooms + a quiet office space w/territorial views.

The backyard is low maintenance, with a patio area for your bbq and outside furniture.

Walk to train, buses but plenty of onsite parking for you and your guests, minutes to I-5, shopping, parks, walking trails, lake & schools.

Please EMAIL for our screening criteria and to schedule a viewing. This house is currently occupied so please do not go on property w/o a scheduled appointment.

Terms: 10-month lease; $2,200, security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by the tenant. No pets. No smoking or vaping inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and signed holding agreement reserves this wonderful home exclusively for you, and will be converted to security deposit at move in.

Keywords: Hillman City, Columbia City, Rainier Valley, Beacon Hill, Georgetown, Seward Park, Mt. Baker, Renton, Kubota

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

