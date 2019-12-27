4143 22nd Avenue South West

Amenities

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/503c00e097/4143-22nd-ave-sw-seattle-wa-98106 This adorably secluded home offers tranquility, and convenience! Tucked away in the Pigeon Point neighborhood, this home features hardwood floors, steel faced appliances, a gas fireplace, abundant storage, and a fully fenced yard. With easy access to the West Seattle Bridge, Starbucks HQ is 10 minutes away. Easy access to bus lines. $2600 refundable security deposit. 600 minimum credit score required for consideration. $500 additional refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 50 lbs, no restricted breeds, renters insurance required. Verifiable minimum current household monthly income above 3x monthly required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in rejection. Prior bankruptcies, bills in arrears, excessive debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial.